The woman who Photoshopped herself into all her mum's memories.

Do you often wonder what your parents were like in their younger days?

Photographer Danielle Delph did — so she she created a kind of adorable and kind of moving series entitled If I Had Known my Mother Back Then.

It features some seriously impressive Photoshop work –– and many, many hours scouring family photos, we imagine — but the results are just lovely.

Delph even chose photos of herself at the same age her mum, Janis, was when each of the photos were taken.

“I’ve always wondered if my mum and I would have been friends had we grown up together,” Delph writes of the photo series on her website. “Would we be in the same classes? Would we have the same sense of humour? Would people tell us we’re inseparable?

“After seeing myself in her childhood photos, I’m pretty sure we would have been great friends.”

Danielle and her mother Janis, today

Danielle's mother Janice

Danielle's mother Janice

Danielle

Danielle

Danielle's mother Janice

Danielle, wearing her mother's teenage charm bracelet

Janis was thrilled at the resulting series, which took about six months to create.

“My mom really loved the project,” Delph told Today.

“She said it made her cry, and she visits it everyday. She thinks we really would have been friends had we grown up together.”

Do you think you would have been friends with your mum, had you met as kids?