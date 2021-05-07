TRIED & TESTED: The 8 most recommended prams to suit every lifestyle.

Congratulations, you’re having a baby!

Somewhere between curating the ultimate baby name list and lamenting the absence of takeaway sushi in your life, you’ll become aware of the (surprisingly long) list of items you’ll need to acquire ahead of your baby’s arrival.

And right up there at the top is the all-important pram.

On that note: praise be to Baby Bunting, where you’ll find all your baby and maternity essentials – from prams to car seats, nursery furniture to nappies and more. Trust me, you’ll soon have your local store layout memorised like I do, and might even on a first name basis with the Baby Bunting team!

I’m a mum of two kids, currently aged 2 and 4, so I’m still deep in the pram-hauling waters. However, with several years of pram-pushing experience under my belt, I now have a better understanding of what to look for in the buggy selection stakes as well as how your pram needs evolve over time.

Before you saddle up for another visit to Baby Bunting (and there’ll be plenty more) here’s what you need to know about their most popular pram models.

Single Pram options

Jengo Panorama XT Travel System With Bassinet

Head to any mother’s group populated café and you’re guaranteed to see one of these parked out front. The Jengo Panorama XT Travel System With Bassinet is a sound and affordable pram option and even comes with a cosy bassinet for that sleepy newborn stage.

Among the inclusions: the highly useful baby capsule adaptors, which also work with the Maxi Cosi and Nuna capsules too. Attempting a successful sleeping baby transfer from car capsule to pram bassinet requires the soft touch of a professional bomb diffuser. If that’s not you, embrace the adaptors.

Another awesome feature of the bassinet is its removable and washable liner – because accidents will happen. The only question is: which end will that be out of?

When your baby is older and ready for seat mode, this sturdy chrome-plated pram is designed to grow with your child. This is thanks to an adjustable footrest, and the ability to shift between parent-facing and forward-facing modes.



