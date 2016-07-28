It’s the moment every pregnant woman dreams of. After months of pregnancy, and oh, that little thing called labour, your beautiful baby is finally placed in your arms and you dissolve in a cloud of instant love, adoration and wonder, never to be the same again.

If the movies are anything to go by this is the experience that all of us will have at the birth of our babies. But what happens if that baby is handed to you and you feel…. nothing. You’re tired, overwhelmed, possibly still in a lot of pain and here you go, a brand new baby to call your own. Cue emotion?

That’s what happened to me with my first son. After spending three days in hospital trying to induce the little ratbag outta there, I ended up with an emergency C-section. It was a situation I wasn’t prepared for. I was overwhelmed and felt out of control. But before I knew it there he was. I saw my husband’s eyes flood with love and I prepared to lay eyes on my child and feel the wave of emotion that I’d been told about. But it didn’t come.

Celebrities speak about their PND experiences.

Gwyneth Paltrow. "When my son, Moses, came into the world in 2006, I expected to have another period of euphoria following his birth. Instead I was confronted with one of the darkest and most painfully debilitating chapters of my life," she wrote on Goop.

Celine Dion "Some of the first days after I came home, I was a little outside myself. I had no appetite, and that bothered me. My mother remarked that she noticed I had moments of lifelessness, but reassured me that this was entirely normal. It's for things like that after having a baby that mothers really need emotional support," Dion said after the birth of her twins.

Brooke Shields Brooke Shields detailed her experience in her memoir "Down Came the Rain: My Journey With Postpartum Depression."

Courteney Cox "I went through a really hard time, not right after the baby, but when [Coco] turned 6 months. I couldn't sleep. My heart was racing. And I got really depressed. I went to the doctor and found out my hormones had been pummelled," Cox told USA Today.

Britney Spears [Britney] had post-natal depression. Added to her broken-hearted spirit over the end of her marriage to Kevin and the enormous pressures of her career, it brought her to breaking point," Spear's Mum wrote in her book.

Jessica Rowe "These were all pretty standard thoughts for a new mum. But something was seriously wrong. Because what werent so standard were the scary, obsessive thoughts that started to sneak into my befuddled brain," Rowe revealed in her book.

Hayden Panettiere The Nashville star recently checked into rehab for post partum depression.

Don’t get me wrong. I was happy he was there, I thought he was beautiful and I loved him because he was my baby but my baptism into motherhood left me feeling like I was inadequate from the get go. I didn’t fall in love with him instantly, my world didn’t stop turning at the sight of his face and my heart didn’t swell just thinking about him. There must be something wrong with me.

As I adapted to my new role, the feeding, lack of sleep and complete upheaval of my world made it hard for me to bond with him. Because of everything I had heard about motherhood I felt hugely inadequate, I was a failure before I had even started and the pressure I was placing on myself was huge. I kept my feelings to myself, I couldn’t possibly reveal that I didn’t fall instantly in love with him at birth, people would think I was a bad mother, right?

But new research shows I was not alone.

A study of over 500 mothers, commissioned by WOTBaby, has found that 70 per cent of new mothers expected to bond with their babies instantly and over 60 per cent of them said it took a lot longer for that to happen. In fact, the research shows that it can actually take over six months for mothers to feel properly connected.

I tell you, this is something I would have loved to have known back then. I spent countless hours questioning my ability be a mother (the situation was also clouded by sleeping and feeding issues) but just knowing that I was actually the norm rather than the exception would have broken down some of the isolation and guilt I felt at not being hit with instant love for my child.

Jen Hamilton, founded of WOTBaby says: “It’s all you see in advertising and the movies. Mums are depicted as forming an immediate bond, when in reality it can take much longer to form a true rhythm with their baby.”