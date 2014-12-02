The most Googled celebrities of 2014 are...

Ahhh, Google. The wise wizard who answers all of our most burning questions.

What did Margot Robbie wear to the Oscars? How did Jennifer Lawrence get hacked? Why is Justin Beiber such a d*ck?

And Google is always so full of answers (except about Justin’s douchebaggery). And now, it’s given us some more answers.

Who did we Google most this year?

1. Celebrity deaths.

Robin Williams

Robin Williams came in at the top of the list this year, specifically “Robin William quotes“. The legendary actor died on August 11, and the world felt a Robin-shaped hole in its’ heart. Peaches Geldof was also Googled plenty after her overdoes in April. Paul Walker, who died in November last year, and Joan Rivers, who died in September, were also on the top of the list.

2. Hot actresses.

Margot Robbie

“Margot Robbie hot” got a lot of Googles at the beginning of the year, after steaming up the screens in Wolf of Wall Street. She spiked again in March at the Oscars. Jennifer Lawrence was at the top of the list as well, which is unsurprising. Unfortunately, she was Googled more for her nude picture scandal than for her general awesomeness.

3. Divas.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande got the Google. But not just for the huge voice inside her teeny self – “Ariana Grande Diva” was far more entertaining to read about. Kylie Jenner, one of the Kardashian Krew, had people wondering, “Kylie Jenner lip collagen“? Did she or didn’t she? Do we care? Apparently.

4. Rap battles.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea was one of the Aussies to top the list (with Margot Robbie) for her successful rap career, becoming the most nominated artist at the AMA’s this year. Or was it for her battle with Snoop Dogg?

5. Plastic faces and photoshopping.

Renee Zellweger’s face got a lot of attention this year. So did Kim Kardashian’s butt. Beyonce’s instagram. Lara Bingle’s boobs.

Ahhh, 2014. What a big year for the celebrities.

Who did you Google this year?