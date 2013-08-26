entertainment

The most extreme celebrity tattoo ever.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Whoa, which celebrity has tattooed her rear end in roses?

This British singer caused quite the controversy when her new bum tattoo was unveiled on Instagram over the weekend.

The owner of the rose tattoo? Britain’s X Factor judge, Cheryl Cole.

Her fans have been quick to come to the 30-year-old’s defence.

One user tweeted: “Genuinely don’t understand the problem with Cheryl Cole’s tattoo. It’s her bum, she can do what she wants with it!”

The Girls Aloud member later responded on Twitter: “People are entitled to their own opinion. Personally I’ve never really concerned myself with other people’s body parts!”

“I have personal meaning behind it but English roses are my favourite flowers.”

“I’ve had it for seven-eight months but only just had it detailed. I can pretty much safely say I’m now done!”

Nikko Hurtado, who owns the Black Anchor tattoo studio in California, broke the news by uploading an image to Instagram of the pop star displaying her rose tattoo while wearing a pink g-string.

“Here is a in progress shot of a Tattoo I’ve been covering up and reworking. Really exited to show healed shots. It was some intense tattooing sessions. She’s tough as nails,” Hurtado captioned the shot.

2. Still wearing his hospital wristband, proud daddy Alec Baldwin has taken his new bub home. Click here for all the adorable details.

3. Fergie and Andrew back on. No toe sucking reported YET.

Prince Andrew and Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson have reportedly rekindled their romance after 17 years apart. But don’t worry, no toe sucking has been reported. A close friend told the Sunday Telegraph that the Royal couple were back on, saying “mark my words, they will remarry- it is only a matter of time”.

For many, this is not a surprise as the couple has continued to live together since their divorce in 1996. Fergie has also been welcomed back into the Royal family, having been spotted at Balmoral earlier in the month with Prince Andrew, the Queen and her two daughters. We can only imagine what Prince Phillip would be saying.

4. Josh Duhamel has confessed he’s worried his baby will grow up to be a “spoilt brat”, so THIS is what he plans to do about it.

5. Khloe Kardashian’s husband goes missing.

Khloe Kardashian’s husband NBA player Lamar Odom has been missing for three days according to a report by TMZ.

Odom’s family believe that he is currently on a drug binge. No one has been able to contact him for 72 hours.

Odom has been facing a drug problem for two years. He reportedly went to a rehab facility last August, but left after three weeks.

A source has told People magazine, “It’s a really hard time for Khloe.” The source explains “She’s kept this secret for almost two years trying to save Lamar and their marriage.”

Another insider says, that for Lamar, “it’s all ‘work hard then part hard’… until it goes off the rails.” He continues, “They really do love each other. But she really feels that this problem is out of control, and she’s hurt that he won’t get help.”

TMZ reports that Kardashian kicked him out of the house last Wednesday. He has not been seen since.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

6. As if we needed another reason to adore Hugh Jackman … he’s gone and done THIS on the set of his latest film. Click here and we think you’ll agree – best co-star ever.

7. J.Lo brings T.Swizzle to the block. Duet goes off. Fo’ shizzle.

Wait. What? Taylor Swift, America’s girl next door has donned her best Bronx accent and performed a duet with surprise guest Jennifer Lopez on the last night of her ‘Red Tour’ in Los Angeles. Swift introduced J.Lo by saying “You have that one favorite song. It was your favorite song to dance to. Los Angeles, this is my hairbrush song.” For a hair brush song, this one goes pretty well:

8. Ben Affleck was only announced as the new Batman on Friday but there’s already a petition with $10,000 signatures to get him sacked. Find out why here.

The couple in early August at the MYER Spring Summer 2014 Collections launch.

9. Congratulations to Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta.

Former Home and Away actress Jodi Gordon and West Tigers player Braith Anasta are having a baby.

The couple who married in October last year have reached the three-month mark in the pregnancy.

Fairfax Media reports the couple have sold their baby news in an exclusive $25,000 deal with Woman’s Day.

According to columnist Jo Casamento, gossip was rife at the opening of The Corner Store last week when Gordon sipped iced tea and wore an oversized Stella McCartney coat.

10. Kristin Chenoweth calls up audience member for duet, gets upstaged. 

That awkward moment when a musician invites a most-likely-unskilled audience member on stage to sing with them, and they are actually really, really good.

We all know those cringe-worthy performance moments when the musician gets someone on stage to poke fun, have a bit of a karaoke duo and create a silly, memorable performance. Last Friday night, that didn’t happen.

Performer Kristin Chenoweth sang at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and invited Sarah Horn to the stage to sing “For Good” with her, from the musical “Wicked”. As it turned out, she was incredible. Once she was on stage, Horn revealed that she was a voice teacher who loved musical theatre.

Chenoweth instructed Horn to wait her turn, and join in the song when her part came.  She clearly had no idea of the skill Horn possessed, and threw her hands up in the air as Horn belted out her part.

“Oh sing it, sing it!” Chenoweth laughed. As the duet neared it’s end, Chenoweth exclaimed again: “Holy crap, harmony!”

It was probably more unexpected, hilarious and surprising than when the usual average-jane-audience-member comes on stage for a laugh.

11. Lady Gaga ran out of ideas so she did this:

We’ve seen her in meat, a Kermit dress, in leotards and in the flesh but now the 27-year-old singer showed off her unicorn tattoo in New York last week in see-through pants.

Did she run out of ideas?
Ali Larter in a tight dress with stripes, spots and multiple colours
Alicia Keys in emerald with nude finishings
Angelina Jolie wearing loots - legging boots
Anna Kendrick in a grey short suit with green trim
Anne Hathaway looking pale in pastel paisley
Anne Hathaway in draping white
One of Beyonce's many costume changes
Cate Blanchett in a fitted, long red leather dress
Cate Blanchett in black-white-and-red at the Hobbit world premier
Cate Blanchett blending in in pale pink
Catherine Zeta-Jones in magic-eye black-and-white
Chloe Sevigny wearing a black dress with a mid gold plate
Christina Ricci in a shiny two-peice
Crotch grab pants
Crotch grab pants
Diane Kruger in monochrome pants
Dita Von Teese in long stripy dress
Elle Fanning in shiny pale pink
Elle Fanning in long white dress and boots
Emma Watson in a major mismatched mess
Eva Longoria in angular black
Ginnider Goodwin in knee-length black sheer dress
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden woman
Gwenyth Paltrow's sheer-side number from the back
Gwenyth Paltrow's sheer-side number from the front
Halle Berry mixes sheer with leather
Haper's Bazaar features a strait jacket on the
Heidi Klum at the MTV EMA's
Jennifer Lopez looking like a disco ball
Jennifer Hawkins in ill-fitting mustard
Jennifer Lawrence sports a black-and-blue pantsuit
Jessica Biel in a one-shouldered wonder
Jessica White all in white
Julianna Hough in a blazing red pantsuit
Kate Mara in floral metallic
Katie Price dress as a pink horse
Katie Price looking very Marie Antoinette
Kelly Osborne in purple hair and sparkly black pants
Kerry Washington looking a bit like a Disney princess
Kim Kardashian rocking the bird look
Kim Kardashian in prenatal mesh
Kim Kardashian in prenatl mesh
Kim Kardashian with a long black train to follow
Kim Kardashian in weird-cut white
Kristen Stewart in sheer black pantsuit
Kristen Stewart wearing mesh over a two piece and fluro heels.
Kristen Stewart wearing mesh over a two piece and fluro heels.
Kylie Minogue all checkered out
Lady Gaga looking a bit like Mr Burns from the Simpsons as an alien
Lady Gaga looking like a feisty rainbow
Lady Gaga in Disney princess jeans
Lady Gaga in her 'birth of Venus' dress
Lady Gaga with a big furry triangle on her head
Lady Gaga wearing underwear and a moustache
Lady Gaga in a swirly white outfit, surrounded by bubbles
Lady Gaga in white with sheer panelled sides
Lady Gaga in a closed-up black cape
Lena Dunham in a frumpy pink and red dress
Lindsay Lohan in a sleek golden slip-like dress
Lucila Sola showing off her behind in a sheer black number
A bare-chest tie
Marion Cotillard in a black and cream cut dress
Melting tights
Mesh man bodysuit
Miley Cyrus in double demin baggy jeans
Moscow fashion week plate face
Nicky Minaj wearing every colour under the sun
Patricia Arquette in charcoals and blacks
Piper Perabo in long black leather shorts
Rihanna channeling the eighties
Rihanna in double denim jeans
Rita Ora in fluffy polka dots, strappy heels and side buns
Rooney Mara wearing white
Rosanna Arquette in skin tight mustard
Selena Gomez in a sparkly bright blue mini
Selena Gomez rocking tight and bright
Shania Twain bearing all from behind
Futuristic transparent chest plates
Ugly male runway outfits
Ugly male runway outfits
Unicorn hoof-boots
Zosie Mamet in revealing red
Miley Cyrus rocking the white netting with black nipple patches
Introducing the Shark bikini = the sharkini
Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence all in funky pants
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
Katie Price and her gorgeous hot pink hair
Nicole Kidman in long brown dress with black finishings
Solange Knowles in green tropical suit
Blake Lively in short plum dress
Emma Stone in poofy sleeved black dress
Nicole Kidman
Selena Gomez in a pin stripe suit
Vanessa Hudgens in a pale pink satin dress with black finishing
Solange Knowles in long white shirt dress
Rooney Mara in a very conservative black dress
Jessica Chastain in nude coloured satin-and-tulle dress
Miley Cyrus in floral midriff sweater and mini denim shorts
Kyly Clarke in long-sleeved white gown with golden buckle
Christina Applegate in gothic black dress with swans on it
China Chow wearing a rainbow
Rosario Dawson in pale baby blue peplum dress
Kim Kardashian in white dress with matching wrist and shoulder pieces
Daudmaus with a large black mouse head
Jessica Alba in long transparent black dress
Sasha Gradiva wearing gun-inspired arm wear
Jennifer Garner in mid length black dress
Miss Universe Australia's international competition costume
Kristen Stewart in white crop with black tailored pants
Kristen Stewart transparent golden dress
Teresa Palmer in black sheer number
Ginnifer Goodwin in long sleeved black dress with gaping chest
Erin Wasson in black dress with sheer dress
Cameron Diaz in a lot of canary yellow

12. MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) red carpet.

Music’s hottest stars are descending on Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the annual MTV Video Music Awards. And it already promises to be a treat.

After showing up on the red carpet in a Jolie-esque simple black dress (sans steak chops) Lady Gaga kicked things off with a performance of her new single Applause.

And as for Miley Cyrus, we can’t even…

Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.
Allison Williams
Naya Rivera
Lady Gaga
Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus
Grimes vs 2 Chainz
e8eadd100df111e392c922000a1fb771_6.jpg
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
c26324560de011e38ed022000a1fbc58_6.jpg
Flying Lotus
Erin Wasson
Miley Cyrus
Ciara
Deena Cortese
7e31d9b20de511e389bf22000a1fa4a9_7.jpg
Nikki DeLoach
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Ed Sheeran
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Rita Ora
fb5e423e0df111e39dc922000a1fbb59_7.jpg
Rita Ora
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton
30 Seconds to Mars - Jared Leto (right)
Becky G
2 Chainz
Jessica Lu
Alexandra Daddario
Richard Simmons
Tanisha Long
Ellie Goulding
Will Smith
Desi Lydic
Lil Kim
Jordin Sparks
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Jennifer Hudson
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Sarah Hyland
Lil Kim
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith
Jennifer Hudson
Ashanti and Taylor Swift
Holland Roden
Miley Cyrus
Snooki
Snooki
Richard Simmons
22177203
22177298
Layla Kayleigh
Erin Wasson
Erin Wasson
Po Johnson
One Direction's Zayn Malik
Ciara
Rita Ora
Tags:
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???