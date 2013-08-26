The most extreme celebrity tattoo ever.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Whoa, which celebrity has tattooed her rear end in roses?

This British singer caused quite the controversy when her new bum tattoo was unveiled on Instagram over the weekend.

The owner of the rose tattoo? Britain’s X Factor judge, Cheryl Cole.

Her fans have been quick to come to the 30-year-old’s defence.

One user tweeted: “Genuinely don’t understand the problem with Cheryl Cole’s tattoo. It’s her bum, she can do what she wants with it!”

The Girls Aloud member later responded on Twitter: “People are entitled to their own opinion. Personally I’ve never really concerned myself with other people’s body parts!”

“I have personal meaning behind it but English roses are my favourite flowers.”

“I’ve had it for seven-eight months but only just had it detailed. I can pretty much safely say I’m now done!”

Nikko Hurtado, who owns the Black Anchor tattoo studio in California, broke the news by uploading an image to Instagram of the pop star displaying her rose tattoo while wearing a pink g-string.

“Here is a in progress shot of a Tattoo I’ve been covering up and reworking. Really exited to show healed shots. It was some intense tattooing sessions. She’s tough as nails,” Hurtado captioned the shot.



2. Still wearing his hospital wristband, proud daddy Alec Baldwin has taken his new bub home. Click here for all the adorable details.

3. Fergie and Andrew back on. No toe sucking reported YET.

Prince Andrew and Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson have reportedly rekindled their romance after 17 years apart. But don’t worry, no toe sucking has been reported. A close friend told the Sunday Telegraph that the Royal couple were back on, saying “mark my words, they will remarry- it is only a matter of time”.

For many, this is not a surprise as the couple has continued to live together since their divorce in 1996. Fergie has also been welcomed back into the Royal family, having been spotted at Balmoral earlier in the month with Prince Andrew, the Queen and her two daughters. We can only imagine what Prince Phillip would be saying.

4. Josh Duhamel has confessed he’s worried his baby will grow up to be a “spoilt brat”, so THIS is what he plans to do about it.

5. Khloe Kardashian’s husband goes missing.

Khloe Kardashian’s husband NBA player Lamar Odom has been missing for three days according to a report by TMZ.

Odom’s family believe that he is currently on a drug binge. No one has been able to contact him for 72 hours.

Odom has been facing a drug problem for two years. He reportedly went to a rehab facility last August, but left after three weeks.

A source has told People magazine, “It’s a really hard time for Khloe.” The source explains “She’s kept this secret for almost two years trying to save Lamar and their marriage.”

Another insider says, that for Lamar, “it’s all ‘work hard then part hard’… until it goes off the rails.” He continues, “They really do love each other. But she really feels that this problem is out of control, and she’s hurt that he won’t get help.”

TMZ reports that Kardashian kicked him out of the house last Wednesday. He has not been seen since.