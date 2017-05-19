We asked Fashion Week folk about their most expensive purchase and OH, GOD.

It’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia, meaning Sydney is awash with sequins, designer bags, fabulous outfits and people pretending to be on their phone when really they’re hoping to get snapped by the street style photographers.

Ah, fashun.

Curious about what it takes to be a street style star, we headed down to Carriageworks to ask attendees the big question.

“What’s the most expensive fashion item you’ve ever bought?”



There was Lewis, who splurged $200 on a fabulous rainbow-coloured bodysuit. Chloe who says she has “no regrets” about her $300 colourful faux fur Lazy Oaf coat – and Elise who says the $300 designer dress she was coerced to buy was the worst decision ever.

It gets bigger.