We asked Fashion Week folk about their most expensive purchase and OH, GOD.

It’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia, meaning Sydney is awash with sequins, designer bags, fabulous outfits and people pretending to be on their phone when really they’re hoping to get snapped by the street style photographers.

Ah, fashun.

Curious about what it takes to be a street style star, we headed down to Carriageworks to ask attendees the big question.

“What’s the most expensive fashion item you’ve ever bought?”

Listen: We’re obsessed with this instagram account that shows fierce, fab, man-repelling outfits. Post continues after audio.

There was Lewis, who splurged $200 on a fabulous rainbow-coloured bodysuit. Chloe who says she has “no regrets” about her $300 colourful faux fur Lazy Oaf coat – and Elise who says the $300 designer dress she was coerced to buy was the worst decision ever.

It gets bigger.

dylan-fashion-week
Image: Supplied
Fashion magazine assistant Dylan sold a horse for his (real) fur coat, stylist Clarice reckons her husband spent nearly $5,000 on her prized Chanel bag and designer Jonathon Ward has a wardrobe full of his favourite RM Williams $7,000 crocodile boots. (They are very snazzy).

Fashion photographer Mitch wouldn't even tell us the "silly" price he paid for his watch, which he keeps locked up.

Fashion-week-purchase
Image: Supplied

"Let's just say you could buy a car".

Dedicated followers of fashion, indeed!

What's the most expensive fashion item you've every bought?

