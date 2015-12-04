Sam, you’re welcome to join our Christmas party any time. (Image: Getty)

When the office Christmas party rolls around, one thing is inevitable: somebody will disgrace themselves.

Whether it’s an abysmal, champagne-fuelled karaoke effort (a la Bridget Jones) or making a wildly inappropriate remark to a superior, we will all be That Guy at least once in our lives.

Just ask Sam Frost, who just shared a cracker of an embarrassing Christmas party anecdote on the Rove and Sam show this morning. Brace yourselves: “I threw up on my manager and did The Worm.”

Pretty epic, right?

Just quietly, we're relieved to hear it — if Sam Frost can vomit on her boss and still go on to lead a successful life, that's got to be a good sign for the rest of us.

Sam certainly isn't alone when it comes to the silly season faux pas. Far from it, in fact.

For one thing, in a recent survey by UK store Ann Summers 39 per cent of people admitted to having sex at their office Christmas party. Yep, at the party, not at home afterwards.

The majority got it on in the car park, but others opted for the boardroom, the storage cupboard, the boss' office(!!!) and on their work desk. Wow.

