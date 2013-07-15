The top 7 most mortifying teen moments.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Forget what they say about ‘the best years’ of your life, being a teenager is pretty much the worst. The WORST.

Periods, sloppy first kisses, complicated social politics – there is a veritable minefield of awkwardness to navigate. It’s a wonder anybody makes it through.

Here’e a rundown of some of the worst moments of a female’s teen years.

1. Periods:

Not only have you accepted the sad fact that you’re only at the beginning of about 40 straight years of monthly… cramping (although let’s just be honest and call it blood on your knickers), you’re also only just learning how to deal with the whole mess. It can creep up on you when you’re young and take you by complete surprise.

Nothing can describe that feeling of utter horror when you’re sitting in class and all of a sudden you feel… Well, you know the feeling. Allow Bert to demonstrate:

What do you do ? What’s your next move? You have to get to the bathroom but what if it’s on your skirt? And what if you don’t have any tampons? Will a bunch of toilet paper last until you get home? THE HORROR.

2. The first time you realised you needed a bra:

You make this realisation as a direct result of two reasons:

a) a support issue (ie the bouncing gets too much)

and/or

b) an aesthetic isue (ie nothing fits right anymore and boys keep yelling out ‘NIPPLES’ or ‘BOOBS’ or ‘HEADLIGHTS’ every time you walk past.

Of course both these reasons will make themselves apparent during a P.E. class full of your peers.