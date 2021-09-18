Morning Wars season 1 ended on a cliffhanger. Season 2 is going to take it to a whole new level.

When filming first began on season two of Morning Wars in March 2020, it was set to be a very different season.

The series, titled The Morning Show internationally, was set to pick up after the explosive season one finale, which ended on a dramatic cliffhanger.

But when COVID hit just weeks into filming, the plan for season two - like many things - went out the window.

"We started filming in March 2020. And then we just stopped," Karen Pittman, who plays Mia Jordan in the series, told Mamamia.

"I think the initial feedback was, 'We’re going to get back as soon as we can. We’re going to be fine.' I don’t think anybody anticipated that we weren't going to be able to work until October 2020."

Although most of the scripts for season two had been finalised, the show's writers went back to the drawing board, altering season two to allow for the inclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first season of the series, which launched on Apple TV+ in 2019, followed the story of The Morning Show co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), who was fired amid a sexual misconduct case.

Inspired by the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the series also followed Kessler's on-air partner of 15 years, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), as she fought to keep her job after her new rival, reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), threatened to take her place at the popular breakfast news program.

While season two continues to reflect on the #MeToo movement, delving into the fictional news network's systematic sexual harassment issue, the new season also explores racism in the workplace, cancel culture, and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.