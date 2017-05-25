Three more Manchester victims have been named. Two women and a teenage girl.

Three days on from the horrific Manchester bombing attack on Monday evening, three more of the 22 victims whose lives were claimed have been identified.

15 people have now been identified as having lost their lives in the blast, that also left a further 119 people injured.

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14.

The 14-year-old passed away in hospital, with her mum and grandma by her side, after she was injured in the blast at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Her aunt confirmed her death, as family and friends paid tribute to the girl online who had only just started her life.

"Fourteen and not even lived your life yet," Mark Burton wrote on Facebook.

"You'll be sadly missed by us all."

"So today I've woke up hoping that it's all been a awful dream...it's not (sic)," Lisa Archer also shared.

"Absolutely devastated...there are simply no words. Sleep tight Sorrell, gone at such a young age."

The Telegraph reports Sorrell's grandmother is critically ill and has been unconscious since the blast.

Writing on a fundraising page set up to support Sorrell's family, Stacie Healey, her aunt, wrote, "My mum was seriously hurt...she has had a 15 hour surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and has compound wounds to her arms and legs."