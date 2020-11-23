When my eldest son Toby turned 10 in September, I had a few parental concerns that came with allowing him some tween-age freedom.

From solo catch-ups with his mates, to walking the two-minute stretch to school alone, he was ready to do some things without us hanging around.

Toby is a super responsible kid, and while we wanted to give him some autonomy, my natural state as his mother is to be hyper-alert and worried.

It was for this reason that we were keen to try a smart watch. No social media, no internet - just something that helps us keep in touch.

We've been using the new 4G Moochies smartwatch phone for kids, which allows video calling, GPS tracking and other features within the MyMoochies app.

Here's what I've learnt so far about life with a kids' smartwatch:

1. I have one very active kid and I need to move more.

Even when Toby is at home, the GPS tracking shows just how active he is. I can see it on the MyMoochies app almost in real time and it looks like a random scribble as it traces his movements around our home and yard. I feel exhausted just looking at it!

Toby really enjoys seeing how many steps he has done each day on his pedometer too. After comparing his daily total with my paltry efforts, he also likes beating me and sedentary ways.





Image: Supplied 2. I am a natural born worrier.

Toby is at the age where he wants to have a bit of independence. Whether that means hanging out at a friend’s place or walking to school; we are keen to support him but that doesn’t mean I won’t worry.

The Moochies smartwatch phone and app has helped to alleviate my parental fears. If I need to, I can keep in touch with him via text and voice messages or my personal favourite, the two-way video call function. How I love to see his face fill my screen!