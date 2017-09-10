When Monica didn't arrive home from school that afternoon her mum called one of her school friends who told her she hadn't seen Monica all day.

Immediately Mrs Schofield felt like something terrible had happened. She called the police and they soon arrived at the hostel to get a photo of Monica and a description of the young girl from her mum.

According to Peter Cox, Monica was just under five foot tall, she had long light brown hair, and she was wearing a light grey school uniform and carrying a school bag.

Soon the police, Monica's family, and all the migrant kids and their parents from the hostel began searching the surrounding area for the young schoolgirl.

Witnesses said they had spotted a man acting intimidating in the area and two girls said a man in a car had been looking at them and acting suspiciously.

The next day detectives from the Sydney Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB), including Peter Cox and his partner Detective Sargent Bob Walton, became involved in the case.

Police divers searched the creek and found the body of young man submerged in a car - the same man the two witnesses said was acting suspiciously the day before.

A police constable who was walking near the rubbish tip on the Georges River, spotted a man with a brown suitcase between his legs.

The man was Floyd Foster, 49, and the detectives would later find out that he was carrying Monica's school case.

Foster would later approach police while they were searching the tip and tell them that he found the case after he spotted a man and girl having sex in some bushes.

“I got some information for you fellas. I found a suitcase that might belong to that missing girl," Cox says he told them in his book.

“When I was there on Monday morning, I saw a man and a girl having sex in the bushes and after they left I found this case.”

He later revealed that he saw a shiny blue Austin A40 sedan pull up at the tip. As he got closer he saw a girl on the ground and a man on top of her, he then decided to steal the bag.

Floyd hung around the tip eating Monica's sandwiches until 4pm when he saw the blue Austin return. The man got out and looked around for a little while before leaving again.

LISTEN: Jessie Stephens recommends the podcast which captures the moment they caught Daniel Morcombe's murderer, on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues after audio...