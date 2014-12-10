Well done James Bond.

You’re finally sleeping with a woman your own age. And it’s very likely that it will be the best sex of your life [you can find out why here].

In the interests of keeping this back-slappingly positive, we shall overlook the fact that your sex partners are still called Bond Girls.

But before we overlook it, I’d just like to place on the record that the idea of using a woman purely as a decorative ornament while the blokes get to have all the fun is very old fashioned and sexist.

I will accept your assertion that Hollywood is indeed a sexist and not very progressive place and that the idea of fucking with the Bond formula of objectifying women and calling them girls is one no producer is willing to blow up. Yet.

THANK YOU FOR AGREEING WITH ME ON THAT, JAMES. WE SHALL NOW CONSIDER IT BEHIND US.

Feminist rant over.

OK, so back to the positive: you’re starring in your next movie with a woman who is not young enough to be your daughter but old enough to have 50 candles on her last birthday cake.

Monica Belluci is so many things and it feels weird to even be calling her old but by Bond Girl standards and movie couple standards, she really really is.

The Washington Post did a bit of research into this phenomenon and discovered that this is only the third time (including Bellucci) in Bond history that there has been a Bond Girl older than Bond himself.

Of Belluci, they write:

Her co-star, Daniel Craig, is 46. The average age of the actor playing James Bond in all of the films is 43.5. That’s 14 years older than the average of 28.8 for the women whom he’s battling/rescuing/seducing/all-of-the-above. The ages of the films’ female stars have risen and fallen over time, but generally hover around 30-year-olds. Bond movies, meanwhile, rely on consistency in the title role, so Bonds tend to age as the actors that play them do.)

This helpful infographic put together by The Washington Post lays it out:

Image: The Washington Post.

You see, James, (James Bond) it’s odd living in a world that seems to say that 22 is the Best Possible Age for women to be. It’s odd when female celebrities in their thirties and even late twenties refuse to disclose their age for fear of limiting their career opportunities.

It’s odd when 22-year-olds are having Botox and fillers to try and look younger and when these injectibles become as widely used and accepted among older women as wearing lipstick.