8 items you can buy for less than $50 that will save you money in the long run.

Look. It's been a tough few weeks/months/year. And if you've been trying to avoid checking your bank balance, you're certainly not alone.

But it's a new year! And that means everything is about to change! And we can make goals and easily achieve them and stop buying so much takeaway and taking so many Ubers!

While neither of those things are especially... likely, what we can do is make small but significant changes to our lifestyle to save some money.

Here are eight things you can buy for less than $50 that will actually save you money in the long run.

1. The Barefoot Investor by Scott Pape, $22.50

With a 5/5 rating on Booktopia, The Barefoot Investor is arguably the best money guide on the market. Since its release in 2016, the book has sold more than two million copies. Pape is a financial expert who offers advice on money management, investing and achieving 'financial freedom'.

His advice isn't general and doesn't promise to make you rich overnight. It is a very specific guide, from what bank account to open, to who to call, and exactly where you should invest your money. Pape says it'll take you about 10 minutes a week.

2. TOM Organic The Period Cup, $40

Pretty much every period or menstrual cup you can buy will cost you less than $50, and save you hundreds in the long run.

It's been estimated that on average, a woman will spend $9379 on period products over a lifetime. That's almost $20 a month.

The TOM Organic Period Cup can last up to five years, and comes with an easy-to-use steriliser case for cleaning and a cotton pouch.

Period undies like these ones by Modibodi are also a great way to save money, retailing at $27.00.

That's not to mention the impact on the environment. The first sanitary pad ever used is still sitting in landfill.

If you are someone who loses things, I cannot stress enough the extent to which you need a Tile Mate.

Tile Mate is perfect for keeping track of everyday things like keys, wallets, handbags, laptops etc. Basically, what you do is attach a Mate to your items, and then you can track them on an app on your phone.

If you can't find your keys for example, you open up the app, and ring your tile. It will make a sound, alerting you to where it's hiding.





In the long run, it could save you hundreds in items that otherwise might've been lost.

4. Beeswax Food Wraps, Nourished Life, $32.95

You can grab Glad Wrap or foil from your local supermarket for $5, but ultimately these products are completely disposable and add up.