5 money habits that are slowly killing your relationship, according to an expert.

There are several financial habits that put a strain on couple relationships, and for some couples, it may even become the reason their relationship breaks down.

Let's look at an example of an Australian couple and their relationship with money.

Watch: Constance Hall gets honest about money. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

We'll call this couple Kevin and Keisha.

Kevin grew up in a household with parents who had unmanageable debts and huge expenses associated with raising their four kids. They were constantly worried and often fought about money. Even as an adult, despite having a good job and living well within his means, Kevin still feels anxious and stressed about not having enough money and not meeting his savings goals. He constantly checks his bank account and obsessively creates financial spreadsheets.

Keisha grew up in a single-parent household. Her mum made it her mission to ensure that Keisha’s needs were met, even if it meant they wore second-hand clothes and met their strict food budget by scouring the special deals and using home brands.

As an adult, she works in finance, earning more money than she’s seen in her life. She enjoys luxury clothes, accessories, and high-end restaurants. To Keisha, spending money is a celebration of her new financial freedom and a sign that she has moved past the financial struggles of the past. She rarely looks at her finances.