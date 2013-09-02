Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. The Opposition Leader Tony Abbott says he supports the US taking military action against Syria – but told the ABC that any measures must be proportionate.

Mr Abbott explained that, “any punitive strike has got to be targeted, it’s got to be proportionate and it’s got to be carefully considered to try to ensure that as far as is humanly possible we aren’t making a bad situation worse.”

Abbott also framed the situation in Syria as a war between two ‘bad guys’, saying, “It’s not goodies versus baddies, it’s baddies versus baddies and that’s why it’s very important that we don’t make a very difficult situation worse.”

The Labor party and some commentators have taken the phrase as a sign that Tony Abbott’s grasp of foreign politics is inadequate considering he may be Prime Minister.

Coalition campaign spokesperson Christopher Pyne instead argued that, “In the Syrian civil war, both sides are very unattractive … it’s actually more sophisticated to recognise that, than to try and pretend as Penny Wong does that there’s somehow cowboys and indians and one side is good and one side is bad.”

2. Dunkin’ Donuts in Thailand has come under fire, after releasing an insensitive advertisement, with Human Rights Watch calling the ad “bizarre and racist.” The advertisement in question features a woman in blackface makeup, to promote a new ‘Charcoal Donut’.

The Thailand CEO defended the advertisement, but the US arm of the franchise subsequently tweeted: “We are working with our Thailand franchisee to immediately pull the ad. DD recognises the insensitivity of this spot.”

3. One of the perpetrators of a violent and fatal gang-rape against a student on a bus in New Delhi last year, has finally faced the courts in India. He has been sentenced to three years in a detention centre.