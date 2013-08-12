Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

4. A former newspaper owner from the UK, Eddy Shah, has said that underage girls who have ‘consensual’ sex with older men in positions of power and celebrity – which is otherwise known as statutory rape – are to blame.

Shah was cleared of rape charges of an underage girl last year, after an investigation into media personalities inspired by the allegations against Jimmy Savile. Shah said, “If we’re talking about girls who go out and just have a good time, then they are to blame.”

5. A series of bomb explosions have killed up to 70 people during Eid al-Fitr (a religious holiday in Islam) in Baghdad, with the bombings targeting markets. Attacks on civilians rose during Ramadan, and violence has been increasing since April, when government forces intervened in a Sunni protest camp.

6. Tokyo Electric Power – the operator of the Japanese Fukushima nuclear plant – has begun pumping up radioactive groundwater in an attempt to stop leakage into the Pacific Ocean. Last month it was revealed that the sea was being contaminated by radioactive water, which has prompted the company to act.

7. 24-year-old Jessica Mauboy has been named as National Artist of the Year at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards. In a reordered thank you she said: “To all the voters to everyone who supported me, thank you so very much and big love to you.”

