Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Last night Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Opposition Leader Tony Abbott had the first 2013 election leaders debate, in a discussion dominated primarily by the economy. Kevin Rudd has been accused of cheating during the debate, as he had a sheaf of papers in front of him that he referenced throughout the discussion. Bringing notes to the debate contravened the rules.
I have lots of official briefs for the debate. Does anyone have some good jokes? KRudd pic.twitter.com/H1WlB8mKhk
— Kevin Rudd (@KRuddMP) August 11, 2013
2. The Labor party has promised that if they win the upcoming election, they will introduce a bill to legalise same-sex marriage within the first 100 days of being elected.
3. 38-year-old Benjamin Koch has turned himself into the police, after kidnapping his 10-month-old daughter and allegedly assaulting the little girl’s grandmother. Police were searching for Mr Koch since early Sunday morning. The girl is apparently safe and well, and the grandmother is in a serious condition in hospital.