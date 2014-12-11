Congratulations to Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Royal baby news…

Over night, Monaco royalty welcomed twins to their family.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 36, gave birth to a boy, Jacques, and a girl, Gabriella.

Gabriella was first, however, because of the local inheritance laws, it is Jacques who will be the future Prince of Monaco according to the Daily Mail.

Charlene's husband, Prince Albert II, 56, was by her side as they welcomed their first children (Prince Albert II has 2 other children, however, due to being conceived out of marriage, they are not entitled to the throne).