CELEB NEWS: Hamish and Zoe's $20K bounty.

1. Hamish and Zoe’s $20K bounty.

Sydney Confidential has revealed there is a $20,000 reward for photos of Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake.

Australian magazines have reportedly put the call out for pictures of the couple, who are rarely photographed together as they divide time between homes in both Sydney and Melbourne.

The interest led to a stoush outside the couple’s Sydney home last week.

A photographer named Max claimed he was hit by Foster’s car outside the home. Foster denied it.

“If and when she is visibly pregnant, figures like that will go through the roof,” says one photographer quoted in the article.

The couple attended Nova’s Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli’s wedding to Lisa Robertson.

2. Demi Moore is reportedly dating her ex boyfriend’s DAD. Click here for details on the bizarre relationship twist.

3. What do Warnie and Liam Hemsworth have in common? A whole lot of Twitter speculation.

According to the Twitter gods, two of Australia’s favourite exports are having some serious relationship problems.

After years of breakup rumors it seems that Miley Cyrus a nd Liam Hemsworth’s 4-year relationship is slowly coming to a close, with the ‘We can’t stop singer’ unfollowing her fiancé on Twitter. Ouch.

Liam, who has been linked to Mad Men actress January Jones, hasn’t been spotted with Miley since mid August, and was reportedly “mortified” after her famous twerking performance at the VMA’s last month. According to US weekly “the pair are just weeks away from calling it off permanently”.

And now it seems Twitter’s favourite couple Shane Warne and Liz Hurley are also headed in the same direction.

In what was a relationship made in Twitter heaven, reports are swirling that Liz and Warnie have also called off their engagement, having gone from posting a little too much PDA on Twitter to nothing at all.

The pair, who have been engaged since 2011, are renowned for their raunchy social media love notes, but nothing has been seen for 3 weeks.

Warne, who is back in Melbourne to spend time with his family tweeted this cryptic tweet last week before his 44th birthday:

4. True Blood star Alexander Skarsgard has confessed he plans to beat Prince Harry. Click here for the surprising reason why.

5. Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s English Garden Party.

To celebrate her first Goop x Stella McCartney capsule collection, the 41-year-old threw a fabulous English Garden Party in the Hamptons. Cameron Diaz was there as was SJP, Paul McCartney, Naomi Watts and Rachel Zoe, check out the pics and video below:

6. The wife of the SAS soldier who alleged Princess Diana was assassinated has revealed what he told to her about the plot. Shock details here.

7. Britney Spears’ is back.

Her new single “Work Bitch” leaked this weekend, announcing her upcoming eight studio album. The new dance track, co-written with will.i.am and Anthony Preston, was scheduled to hit the airwaves on Monday.