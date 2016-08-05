beauty

The Aussie underwear brand saying 'hell no' to retouching.

Freckles. Scars. Stretch marks. A few lumps and bumps. They’re the marks on our bodies that make us who we are, yet you rarely ever see any sign of them on clothing and underwear ads.

Why? They’re retouched or photoshopped out of campaigns for being considered flaws.

It’s an ingrained industry practice Aussie underwear-meets-technology brand Modibodi is saying a big ‘hell no’ to.

Since its inception, the brand has said there’ll be no retouching or airbrushing of its models, in an effort to stop the body shaming and negative self esteem that seems to go along with it.

The Modibodi babes. Image: Supplied

Bravo.

Instead you'll see women of all shapes, colours and sizes with stretch marks, cellulite, birthmarks and all, who are confident in their own body. To Modibodi, every model is a supermodel.

"For too long there has been too much pressure on women, and young girls in particular, to change their bodies to look like the models they see in advertisements," says founder Kristy Chong.

Mia Freedman talks to Embrace filmmaker and Modibodi ambassador Taryn Brumfit. Post continues after audio.

"But this is just absurd because most often the images are photoshopped with filters applied to achieve these unrealistic results."

The reaction to the brand's move has been largely positive.

"We occasionally get a few rude remarks on Facebook (not from our customers) when we choose to use non-photoshopped curvy but healthy models in our advertising, but mostly our customers congratulate us on representing a spectrum of real women not just fashion-led ideals of what this should be," she says. (Post continues after gallery.)

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Inspirational celebrity body image quotes.

“I think that whatever size or shape body you have, it's important to embrace it and get down! The female body is something that's so beautiful. I wish women would be proud of their bodies and not dis other women for being proud of theirs!”Christina Aguilera. Image via Getty.
“I really don't think I need buns of steel. I'd be happy with buns of cinnamon.”Ellen DeGeneres. Image via Getty.
"I’m proud of my body. My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards,"Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
“For me, exercise is more than just physical—it’s therapeutic.”Michelle Obama. Image via Getty.
“The fountain of youth [for me], let’s see…I guess it’s exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex—yes, sex, we need that as human beings. It’s healthy, it’s natural, it’s what we are here to do!”Cameron Diaz. Image via Getty.
"Nobody is perfect, so get over the fear of being or doing everything perfectly. Besides, perfect is boring. Today, instead of picking yourself apart in the mirror or with friends over drinks, start seeing your ‘imperfections’ as unique traits that give you character and dimension—because that's exactly what they are.”Jillian Michaels. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
"For me, getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, having a healthy diet and staying away from alcohol are musts. It's so boring, I know, but doing those things really helps."Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
“Working out for me is something I do when I feel like it. But it’s really about feeling good and taking care of my body rather than having to fit into any sort of model or anything like that. I try to eat well, and everything I do is really just to make me feel my best.”Lea Michelle. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I've always said, 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane."Gigi Hadid. Image via Getty.
"I'm really proud of my curves, and I hope all you curvy girls out there are embracing yours too! It's important to work out and be the best version of yourself that you can be, but never feel like you have to be the skinniest girl in the room to be the prettiest. Be confident in yourself and you'll shine!”Kim Kardashian. Image via Getty.
“If anybody even tries to whisper the word “diet”, i’m like, you can go f**k yourself.”Jennifer Lawrence. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

They're calling on other brands to do the same.

"Ideally we would love to see other underwear labels embrace more empowering ambassadors and diverse models in their marketing practices as well," she says.

Watch: The trailer for body positive documentary EMBRACE. Post continues after video.

Modibodi's actual product carries on with this value and goal to empower.

Created by Chong to end the taboo of women's hygiene after her own experience with light bladder leakage, the innovative fibre technology makes the undies perfect for wearing during and after pregnancy, when you're spotting, sweating or experiencing discharge.

Image: Supplied

The first layer absorbs moisture and fights odours, the second layer locks away any fluid to keep you feeling dry while the final layer is waterproof to protect you from any leakages.

It's also antimicrobial and stain-resistant - most importantly looks anything but.

We'd like more of this, please.

Image: Instagram/@modibodi.

Have you tried the underwear before?

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???