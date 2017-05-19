The reason this model was fired by Louis Vuitton isn't just ridiculous. It's insanity.

Ulrikke Hoyer says she is used to receiving positive responses when she tells people she’s a model, but her “glamorous” lifestyle is only half the picture.

The Danish 20-year-old has revealed what she calls the “flip side” of working in an industry that polices women’s bodies to the point of starvation in a series of scathing social media posts.

Hoyer, who is represented by five elite modelling agencies worldwide, claims she was cut from a recent Louis Vuitton show after her size 6 to 8 frame was deemed “too big” by the fashion house.

The company had initially approached Hoyer for the show, to be held in Kyoto, Japan, and when the time rolled around she was “relieved” to find she’d shed half a centimetre from her hips. But a routine fitting revealed that wasn’t good enough.

“[I’m] happy to know that even though I wasn’t in my skinniest ‘show-shape’ Louis Vuitton would still have me in their show,” the model wrote on Facebook.

A post shared by Ulrikke Hoyer (@ulrikkehoyer) on May 18, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

“Meanwhile, I was working very hard to get my measurements back to ‘right’.

“That day I ate a very small breakfast and had just water and tea before the fitting because that’s how we do it,” she recalled on Facebook.