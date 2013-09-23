Monday morning coffee catch up: How was your weekend?

By ROSIE WATERLAND

I know it’s nearly October, but I’ve been feeling lately like I’m going through this year’s equivalent of hump-day. Hump-month, I guess?

I’ve just been going through one of those periods where I can’t remember the last time I stopped to take a breath. You know what I mean: You wake up, there aren’t enough minutes in the day, you get this done, you get that done, you talk to this person, you run that errand, then you jump into bed and before you know it you’re waking up to do the same thing all over again.

The other day I found myself asking when this day week month year would end. It’s only September I thought?

I realised that I was going through this year’s equivalent of hump-day because it had been weeks since I had taken some me-time.

Yep – definitely time for a little break.

Obviously you can’t just up and head Bora Bora whenever you need some me time, but for me, all I need is something small to recharge my batteries. I figured out a while ago exactly what works for me whenever I get overwhelmed with the week.

I head to the park and I read a book.

It sounds simple, I know. But after much experimenting, I realised that it was the best way for me to get a little me time.

It couldn’t have been anything to do with a screen, because I look at screens all day. It couldn’t have been anything inside, because I’m inside most of the time. It also couldn’t be exercise, because to be honest, I’m just not one of those people who finds exercise relaxing.