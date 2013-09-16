Monday morning coffee catch up: How was your weekend?

By NICKY CHAMP

Is it just me or are weekends the new weekdays?

By the time Monday morning rolls around I’m often just as exhausted as I was on Friday night.

But not today.

Over the weekend I got some much needed ‘me’ time, where for a glorious afternoon and night I didn’t have any responsibilities apart from having a good time.

Just as an FYI, you should know that the Monday Morning Coffee Catch Up is brought to you by Moccona. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

For readers who don’t know, I have a two-year-old and a husband I see roughly 12 times a year (FIFO). It’s like being a single mother (wiv a daughter) sharing custody with a semi-invisible person.

For three weeks out of a month it’s me that does all the feeding, bathing, changing, drop-offs, pickups, disciplining, comforting and dummy finding in the middle of the night. It’s exhausting.

As you can imagine, I don’t get out much. Sometimes a trip to the supermarket on my own feels like no queues at Disneyland – and I often leave with junk food and soft toys in tow.

On Friday night I was lucky enough to attend the Gatsby-themed Dream Ball 2013, which is the Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) initiative’s annual fundraising event. Breast cancer survivor Kerri-Anne Kennerly co-hosted the night (she’s a patron) and David Campbell was there to get the dance floor rocking after all the formalities.

If you haven’t heard of LGFB they are a charity that run workshops for women who are enduring gruelling rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy for the treatment for cancer.

Workshop attendees are taught make-up techniques and try on wigs to help manage the appearance-related side-effects of cancer. Far from being superficial, the women who attend the workshops leave with a new and more confident sense of self. I’m speaking from experience, I’ve witnessed it first hand.