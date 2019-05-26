Just 5 of the most WTF moments from Moby's 'Then It Fell Apart' memoir.

Moby has been making a lot of noise in the media recently with his claims that he dated Natalie Portman in 1999, which she has since vehemently denied.

The techno-musician, 59, released a memoir Then It Fell Apart earlier this month, in which he shares some curious revelations about his life. Including his sexual encounters with singer Lana Del Ray, and the time he rubbed his penis on a pre-Presidency Donald Trump.

Oh, and the time he made a sandwich.

Here, we present you with the five weirdest revelations from Moby’s memoir.

1. He says he dated Natalie Portman. She says they did not.

This story has made the most headlines from the memoir, with Moby revealing to readers that he dated actress Natalie Portman in 1999. Only, Natalie Portman has since clarified that they never dated. A pretty crucial detail.

In the memoir, the musician recounts a number of dates they went on when he was aged 33 and Portman – Moby says – was aged 20, sharing he “tried to be her boyfriend” but she eventually broke it off after meeting another person.

But Portman has since said, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, that she remembers Moby as an older man acting “creepy” with her.

“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate,” the actress said.

Moby responded to Portman’s remarks in a since-deleted Instagram post, justifying his claims with a photo of the musician shirtless with his arm around Portman who is only faintly smiling.

But on Saturday, Moby did issue a public apology to Natalie with a post to his Instagram, saying: “As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms levelled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid.

“I also fully recognise that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.”

He continued: “I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”

2. He rubbed his penis. On Donald Trump.