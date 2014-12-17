This 17-year old owns his own BMW, an apartment in Manhattan and is worth $72 million. Or is he?

It was the light relief the world needed after the events of the Sydney siege.

A high school student who made $72 million by trading stocks during his school lunchtime.

With accounts of his incredible BMW and his lavish Manhattan apartment.

We heard of how he took his friends to the swish Morimoto restaurant on 10th Avenue, where they feasted on $400 caviar, expensive dishes and freshly squeezed apple juice.

Mohammed Islam

(Get that freshly squeezed! Only the best for this junior Wolf of Wall Street)

The son of immigrants from the South Asian region of Bengal this whizz kid was making headlines for “dabbling in penny stocks at age 9.”

By the age of 17-year old it was reported that Mohammed Islam had earned up to the “high eight figures.”

It was an amazing success story and was reproduced around the world from TV Networks to Twitter to the cover of New York Magazine.

The only problem was that he made the entire thing up.

Mohammed Islam’s interview with New York Magazine went out on Sunday with the headline “A Stuyvesant Senior Made $72 Million Trading Stocks on His Lunch Break.”

Within hours it had been reported on The Daily Mail, the NY Post, The Guardian and on countless TV networks around the world.

He was a sensation.

“An unbelievable amount of money for anyone, not least a high-school student, but as far as rumors go, this one seemed legit,” the article said.

Islam told the magazine that he preferred trading and investment over startups “What makes the world go round? Money. If money is not flowing, if businesses don’t keep going, there’s no innovation, no products, no investments, no growth, no jobs.”

But unlike the media it seemed the readers and viewers were skeptical.

The Washington Post reports that comments on the New York Magazine article doubted his authenticity.

“How dumb do you have to [be] to believe that this kid made $72M trading stocks during lunch?” wrote one.