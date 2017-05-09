Missy Higgins' new song shines a light on one of Australia's darkest moments.

Australian musician Missy Higgins has released a new song to show support and shine a light on one of Australia’s darkest stories.

The song, Torchlight, was written for the soon-to-released film, Don’t Tell.

Don’t Tell explores the true story of a woman who took her Toowoomba school to court for the sexual abuse she suffered while under their care.

The softly haunting melody of Torchlight plays just as the film closes.

Higgins, 33, told Mamamia how she initially doubted whether she could create something that did those final scenes justice.

“At first I was not a hundred percent confident in my ability to write a good song for the film, especially for the last song. A song that’s meant to sum up the whole film and what everyone has been thinking – there’s a lot of pressure behind that,” she said.

Don't Tell is based off the experiences of Lyndal, a child sexual abuse survivor who won a case against Toowoomba Preparatory School in 2001 after she was abused in 1990.

The high-profile case went on to ensure greater legal protection for children in Queensland.

Higgins said she was immediately moved after hearing the story behind the film's script.

"I really felt like the protagonist was so strong and so inspiring and that it was a really important story that needed to be told," she said.

The ARIA Award winner said she wrote the lyrics from the perspective of Lyndal as an adult, as though her words could soothe her younger self.