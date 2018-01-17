Police are on a mission to find a bride after finding a stolen USB full of wedding photos.

Thousands of dollars and thousands of hours are spent every year planning the perfect wedding.

And anyone who’s been married will know that the big day comes and goes so quickly, often the only memories you have are the ones a professional photographer has captured.

But for one Queensland woman, even those memories went missing when a USB stick containing the files from her wedding was stolen.

The USB was found at the property of a 19-year-old man in Logan, between the Gold Coast and Brisbane on January 4.

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss the growing ‘microwedding’ trend.

The man was arrested on January 4 in relation to 27 property offences committed over the space of two months.

One of the items the man stole was a USB containing a number of wedding and family photographs, and Queensland Police are now desperate to find their owner.

Sharing one of the images – of a bride and two bridesmaids – on Facebook, police are asking for anyone who recognises the woman to come forward so the precious memories can be returned to their rightful owner.