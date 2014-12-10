BREAKING: Tragic development in the search for 2-year-old Sam Trott.

UPDATE:

The body of missing two-year-old Sam Trott has been found in Lansdale Lake, a couple of streets from the toddler’s home in Walbrook Mews, News.com reports.

Police divers returned to the lake this morning, where they made the tragic discovery.

More than 100 State Emergency Service volunteers and dozens of people from the community joined the search today, which has now been called off.

Our thoughts are with his family.

More details to come.

Here is what we previously reported:

The search for missing toddler Sam Trott continued overnight, but has not yet found any sign of the little boy, 9News reports.

Neighbours of the boy searched for Sam overnight using torches.

“The help and spirit to find Sam is overwhelming, everyone should be proud for such an amazing amount of help that continues to be provided by the community,” a statement by WA Police said.

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

It took just 30 seconds for Sam Trott to leave his house.

30 seconds before his mother noticed her two-year old son missing.

30 seconds which has now turned into a day and a whole night.

The desperate search continues this morning for two-year old Sam Trott who has now been missing since 10.30am yesterday morning from his home in Perth’s northern suburbs.

The entire community of Lansdale has spent the night searching, hoping and praying for the safe return of the little boy with autism.

It is thought that Sam might have run out the door at his family home after a tradesman left it open.

His frantic mother told media yesterday “We had some workmen come in to install some mirrors and one minute he was there and I spoke to him,” Lyndal Trott said.

“I heard the fridge door beep because he was in the fridge, I said ‘shut the door Sam’.

“Thirty seconds later it beeped again and as I turned back around … he wasn’t there.

“I immediately saw the front door open and I just ran, I ran out the front.

“In 30 seconds he was not there anymore.”

Sam has autism and may not respond to his name.

She said that Sam was no where to be seen,

“When I looked left and right, straight ahead and I couldn’t see him I ran straight back inside, I went through every room screaming his name.”