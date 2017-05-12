WARNING: Reports of spike in missing hairbands across Australia.

There have been fresh warnings to keep an eye on your hair accessories after a spate of missing hairband reports across the country.

Amy*, 25, from Tasmania told Mamamia she had bought “dozens” of hairbands and had stored them in only one spot in her house.

“I put them on the nozzle of my cleanser so I can use them when I wash my face,” she said.

Yesterday, the Tasmanian's entire collection of black plain hairbands went missing.

It's not the first time it has happened but Amy admits she never buys hairbands "pre-emptively".

"I don't expect them to go missing, I've taken measures during my life to make sure they don't go missing."

But somehow Amy's hairbands keep going missing.

A suspected hairband bandit is also on the loose in Sydney and wanted in connection to the bobby pin heist of 2016.

"It's just like socks, " says 33-year-old mum, Rachel*. "It's a mystery. They just disappear. One minute I have a stack, the next day ... nothing."

Rachel also says keeps her hairbands in one location in her home.

"At first I thought it was because I misplaced them, so I put them all in a jewellery box in my bathroom cabinet," she explained to Mamamia.

"I'd find them all over the house and return them to the one spot. Then, this morning I could not find one. Not one," she added.