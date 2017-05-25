It’s International Missing Children’s Day and six age-progressed images of missing Australian children have been released.
“Today is a day for us all to commemorate missing children who have found their way home; remember those who have been victims of crime; and continue efforts to find those who are still missing,” Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz said in a statement.
The images were created by leading forensic artists from the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. All the children depicted remain under the age of 18. It’s believed many of them were abducted by a parent.
There is 13-year-old Mathieu-Pierre Etienne Macintosh who has been missing since September 2013. He was last seen in France in the company of his mother Christine Etienne, who is now the subject of a Hague Convention Return Order. Mathieu’s father is desperate for his son to return to Australia.