Serena Speath Serena Speath

There is eight-year-old Serena Speath and her brother Thomas, aged seven. Again, it’s believed the pair were abducted by their mother Jane Iluci Adare. Serena and Thomas were last seen when Jane picked them up from their father’s residence in Brisbane, Queensland in December 2014. Neither child has been seen since.

There are 10-year-old twin sisters Isabella and Bronte Watter who are also believed to be in the company of their mother. They’ve been missing since April 2014 and were last seen in Townsville, Queensland.

We speak to David Morrissey about The Walking Dead and his new show, The Missing.



Finally, there is now 15-year-old Leela McDougall. She, her mother and two other men left their Western Australian home in July, 2007. It was believed they were heading for Brazil, however enquiries found no evidence of Leela leaving Australia. According to the government’s missing persons website, there are concerns for Leela’s safety and welfare.

It’s hoped the images will spark renewed interest into the cases of these missing children.

“We need all Australians to get behind this cause and spread the images of these missing children as far and as wide as possible,” Assistant Commissioner Platz said.