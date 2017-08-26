They’re the words no parent, sibling, spouse or child wants to here: “We don’t know where this person is or what happened to them.”

They’re the words the loved ones of more than 38,000 people hear each and every year in Australia. And while most missing persons are found within a short period of time, there are more than 2,000 people in Australia who have been missing for more than three months.

Some of them have been missing for years. Some of them for decades.

According to Australia’s National Missing Persons Coordination Centre, every missing persons case remains active and open until the missing person is located.

The families of these women still spend every day waiting for their loved ones to return home.

Sarah Anne McMahon

Sarah was a “happy and healthy” 20-year-old when she left her workplace around 5:15pm in Grenmount, West Australia to meet someone.

It was Wednesday, November 8, 2000, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Auburn-haired and green-eyed, Sarah - who would now be aged 37 - was last seen driving her vehicle, a 1986 White Ford Meteor Sedan, registration 7FO-731 east on the Great Eastern Highway, wearing dark jeans, a black turtle neck sweater and a black suede jacket.