Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Six-year old boy missing

The search will continue this morning for the body of a missing six-year old boy who disappeared on Saturday while swimming in the Murray River, northeast of Kerang.

The boy was one of seven children swimming near a campsite on Gunbower Island in Koondrook about 2.30pm on Saturday, when they drifted downstream.

Four children managed to get out of the water, while three struggled against the current.

According to Nine News the family of the boy had camped in the area for several years and knew the river well.

Police confirmed yesterday that that the search for the boy has now become a recovery operation.



2. Four-year old girl drowns off Torquay

Meanwhile another summer holiday tragedy with the body of a four-year old girl who had been reported missing to police found in an inlet off the Torquay surf beach in Victoria last night.

Victoria Police said the death was not suspicious and a report would be prepared for the coroner.



3. Air Asia latest

The search has been halted overnight for 155 passengers and seven crew on board an AirAsia flight which lost contact with air traffic control just after taking off from Indonesia on Sunday morning.

It had been due to land in Singapore around 11.30am AEDT but went off the radar three minutes after a request to deviate from flight plan.

The search will resume at first light.

The latest:

Information is starting to be uncovered about the missing passengers for more on the passengers go here.

The plane was flying flying from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore. For more on the plane’s flight path go here.

Four navy ships, seven aircraft and six boats are searching for the plane. For more on the search go here.

One expert has said that highly turbulent black storm cells could have caused the plane to crash. For this theory on why the plane disappeared. Go here.

The Prime Minister Tony Abbott has offered assistance in a press conference last night. For more go here.

For more on who Air Asia is go here.

The Pilot is said to be an experienced flier. His daughter tweeted an image of him overnight

And for more on one of the flight attendant’s haunting SMS earlier this year on MH17 and MH370 go here.

4. Childcare fees set to rise for parents

By ABC

The Federal Opposition has warned childcare fees could increase by more than 30 per cent over the next four years.

The Education Department forecast in the May budget that fees will rise by almost 30 per cent but the budget update released this month pointed to “higher than expected” fees.

Opposition spokeswoman Kate Ellis said fees could increase even further because the budget update earlier in the month pointed to “higher than expected” fees.

“Tony Abbott promised every Australian family that he would make their child care fees more affordable,” Ms Ellis said.

“In fact what we’re seeing is an explosion in unexpected costs and fee increases to a level that nobody anticipated.”

A spokesman for Social Services Minister Scott Morrison said the forecast increases were identical to those when Labor was in power.

“Increased costs are a function of many things including increased regulation in the sector, all of which has to be considered in how we deliver a system which keeps parents in the workforce while at the same time respecting the taxpayers who foot the bill for the rebate and benefit schemes,” he said.