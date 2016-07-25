Hundreds of volunteers, police and SES have been searching through the night for a five-year-old girl who wandered away from her family at Nerang on Sunday afternoon.

The young girl was with family members when she reportedly ran off on Neilsens Rd, near the M1 overpass about 4.30pm during a park outing.

After her family alerted police the dog squad and the police helicopter were called in to search the area.

The little girl went missing in Nerang. Google Maps.

Residents in the Carrara and Worongary area have reported hearing announcements from a loudspeaker on the chopper advising people to look out for the missing girl, “Jocelyn”.

It is reported that the young girl is scared of adult males and likes to climb trees.

#UPDATE Police and SES will begin going door-to-door in search of a missing five-year-old girl in Nerang pic.twitter.com/lbBefu4FIC — Gold Coast Bulletin (@GCBulletin) July 24, 2016

Around 1am police put an exclusion zone in place to assist with the search for the five-year-old giving them powers to search private property.

Residents in the area have kept on their outside lights and many have left blankets and toys near their front gates in the hopes the little girl will be nearby.

Police hold concerns for the little girl’s welfare, due to her age and a medical condition believed to be Asperger’s.

160 police have been searching for the little girl. Image. Qld Police Media.

The girl is Caucasian in appearance with blonde shoulder length hair, blue eyes and is approximately 115cm tall.

She was last seen wearing a dark pink T-shirt with a ladybird emblem on the front, dark blue denim shorts and she was not wearing shoes.

The exclusion zone is bounded by Gilston Road, Hinde Road, Latimers Crossing Road, Nerang-Murwillumbah Road, Beaudesert-Nerang Road, Ferry Connection Road, Nerang-Broadbeach Road, Gooding Drive, Mudgeeraba Road, Worongary-Advancetown-Mudgeeraba Road.

Anyone who sees the girl or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 131 564.