You HAVE to see this year's Miss World Australia's national costume.

missworldaustraliacostume
Photo: Elizabeth Grinter

By MAMAMIA STYLE

Take a look at the national costume that will be worn by Miss World Australia, Courtney Thorpe, on December 14 in London.

Any first thoughts?

Our reactions went something like this:

“Whoa.”

“What the…”

“Hahahaha.”

“It’s no wonder we never win.”

The costume was based on the female workers in the Women’s Land Army during World War II, and as every other year has proved, not everyone is in love with final result. The style features an on-trend sheer blouse with an embellished collar, the ubiquitous Akubra hat, golden satin breeches and tall leather boots.

1940’s Women’s Land Army uniform

Miss World Australia national director Nadasha Zhang told Sydney Confidential: “Creating the Australian national costume is a tedious task, as the opinion of the general public needs to be taken into account when creating the piece.”

This isn’t the first iteration of the costume either; the organisation postponed revealing the national costume back in September because the then ANZAC-themed costume was historically inaccurate. Designer Julie Sufi, of Belluccio, was told the accessories (medals and hat) were from the wrong era.

The Retired Services League weren’t too pleased that medals were being worn for decoration either.

If anything, this year’s national costume serves as a reminder that green and gold is one hard colour combination to get right. But what we want to know is has anyone called Toni Maticevski or Colette Dinnigan?

Since we’ll have to wait with baited breath to see how the costume goes down on the international stage, here’s a look through all of the Miss Universe Australia (a totally different kettle of beauty queens than Miss World) costumes. We especially love Jesinta Campbell’s 2012 outfit, take a look.
Aboriginal Sunset Inspired via Facebook
Corrugated Iron and Australian Flowers inspired via Facebook
Steve Irwin Inspired via Facebook
Sydney Opera House inspired via Facebook
2014 winner Tegan Martin via Facebook
2014 winner Tegan Martin via Facebook
Jennifer Hawkins being crowned in 2004 via Facebook
This is what Renae Ayris - Miss Universe Australia - will wear at the internation competion next month.
2012 Miss Universe Australia, Renae Ayris trying on her National Costume
2011 Miss Universe Australia, Sherri-Lee Biggs in her National Costume
2012 Miss Universe Australia, Jesinta Campbell in her National Costume
2009 Miss Universe Australia, Rachel Finch in her National Costume
2008 Miss Universe Australia, Laura Dundovic in her National Costume
2007 Miss Universe Australia, Kimberley Busteed in her National Costume
2006 Miss Universe Australia, Erin McNaught in her National Costume
2005 Miss Universe Australia, Michelle Guy in her National Costume
Scherri Lee Biggs in her evening dress
Miss Australia, Scherri Lee Biggs, competing in the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Australia, Scherri Lee Biggs, in a bikini
Miss Australia in national costume
Miss Colombia in national costume
Miss Colombia in bikini
Miss Bahamas in national costume
Miss Bolivia in national costume
Miss Brazil in national costume
Miss Canada in national costume
Miss Cayman Islands in national costume
Miss Croatia in national costume
Miss Curacao in national costume
Miss Denmark in national costume
Miss Egypt in national costume
Miss Great Britain in national costume
Miss Guam in national costume
Miss Guatemala in national costume
Miss Ireland in national costume
Miss Jamaica in national costume
Miss Aruba in national costume
Miss China in national costume
Miss Estonia in national costume
Miss Finland in national costume
Miss Switzerland in national costume
Miss France in national costume
Miss Hungary in national costume
Miss Kazakhstan in national costume
Miss Greece
Miss Honduras
Miss Romania
Miss Nigeria

What do you think of this year’s national costume?

