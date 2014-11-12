You HAVE to see this year's Miss World Australia's national costume.

“It’s no wonder we never win.”

The costume was based on the female workers in the Women’s Land Army during World War II, and as every other year has proved, not everyone is in love with final result. The style features an on-trend sheer blouse with an embellished collar, the ubiquitous Akubra hat, golden satin breeches and tall leather boots.

Miss World Australia national director Nadasha Zhang told Sydney Confidential: “Creating the Australian national costume is a tedious task, as the opinion of the general public needs to be taken into account when creating the piece.”

This isn’t the first iteration of the costume either; the organisation postponed revealing the national costume back in September because the then ANZAC-themed costume was historically inaccurate. Designer Julie Sufi, of Belluccio, was told the accessories (medals and hat) were from the wrong era.

The Retired Services League weren’t too pleased that medals were being worn for decoration either.

If anything, this year’s national costume serves as a reminder that green and gold is one hard colour combination to get right. But what we want to know is has anyone called Toni Maticevski or Colette Dinnigan?

Since we’ll have to wait with baited breath to see how the costume goes down on the international stage, here’s a look through all of the Miss Universe Australia (a totally different kettle of beauty queens than Miss World) costumes. We especially love Jesinta Campbell’s 2012 outfit, take a look.

Aboriginal Sunset Inspired via Facebook

Corrugated Iron and Australian Flowers inspired via Facebook

Steve Irwin Inspired via Facebook

Sydney Opera House inspired via Facebook

2014 winner Tegan Martin via Facebook

Jennifer Hawkins being crowned in 2004 via Facebook

This is what Renae Ayris - Miss Universe Australia - will wear at the internation competion next month.

2012 Miss Universe Australia, Renae Ayris trying on her National Costume

2011 Miss Universe Australia, Sherri-Lee Biggs in her National Costume

2012 Miss Universe Australia, Jesinta Campbell in her National Costume

2009 Miss Universe Australia, Rachel Finch in her National Costume

2008 Miss Universe Australia, Laura Dundovic in her National Costume

2007 Miss Universe Australia, Kimberley Busteed in her National Costume

2006 Miss Universe Australia, Erin McNaught in her National Costume

2005 Miss Universe Australia, Michelle Guy in her National Costume

Scherri Lee Biggs in her evening dress

Miss Australia, Scherri Lee Biggs, competing in the Miss Universe pageant

Miss Australia, Scherri Lee Biggs, in a bikini

What do you think of this year’s national costume?