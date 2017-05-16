A nuclear scientist just won Miss USA, but people are furious with her.

There are a few important things you should know about Kara McCullough.

She looks very, very nice in a swimsuit.

She looks pretty in a white ball gown.

She's also a nuclear scientist and wants to use her platform to inspire women to join the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

And she just won the Miss USA pageant.

But on Sunday, during the interview component of the pageant, 25-year-old McCullough made two other important things known - and social media was furious.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA. pic.twitter.com/CzPBeaTYHO — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

McCullough was asked whether "affordable health care for all US citizens is a right or a privilege".

"It's a privilege," she responded.

"As a government employee, I am granted health care and I see first-hand that for one to have health care, you have to have jobs.