Ouch. Miss Canada has been stripped of her crown 24 hours after winning it.

1. And the runner up steals the crown….



AWKWARD.

Someone made a major boo-boo at the Miss Universe Cananda pageant over the weekend. Twenty-six-year-old Denise Garrido was crowned the winner, only to be told the next day that there had been a scoring error and she had only in fact come fourth.

Fourth!

In what was apparently a case of ‘human error’, someone who may need an optical check-up entered the judges’ handwritten scores incorrectly into the pageant score calculation computer (probably just a calculator, but whatevs), which resulted in the top 5 places being jumbled.

The actual winner (who was named the first runner-up on the day) was Riza Santos, also 26. She was given the crown in a private ceremony the next day – in what was probably every first-runner up’s dream come true. She will now represent Canada in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Garrido, who is too old to compete again next year (no Miss Universe can be older than 26, OBVIOUSLY) said that when she was told the crown was not hers to keep: “My heart sank. I was so sad.”

3. David Beckham caught on camera kissing another girl.

His girl, to be exact. In what has injected the interwebs with an overload of cuteness, David Beckham was caught on the KissCam with baby daughter Harper at an LA Kings game with the whole fam on Tuesday night.

Check out the ACHINGLY ADORABLEvideo here (if you don’t want to watch a bunch of randoms kissing skip to 1:07):

5. Victoria Who? Miranda releases own lingerie line.

In a move that may strain the positive relationship between Miranda Kerr and her previous wing-suppliers, the supermodel has reportedly made plans to release her own lingerie line, just months after parting ways with lingirie giant Victoria’s Secret.

Kerr apparently sent a ‘top-quality, hand-crafted’ bridal white lingerie set to Jennifer Aniston for her to wear on her wedding night. An exclusive inside source has revealed to US OK Magazine (so it must be true) that Jen’s exact thoughts were “It’s sexy yet classy too, and absolutely beautiful. Everyone said she looked beautiful.”