Mum died in Manchester after sending a text that accidentally saved daughter's life.

Fifty-year-old Wendy Fawell was killed in last week’s attack on Manchester Arena, moments after US singer Ariana Grande’s concert ended.

Her 15-year-old daughter, Charlotte, was also at the concert and says she could have also lost her life if she hadn’t misread her mum’s instructions for where to meet after the show.

Teen survived Manchester Arena terror attack ‘after misreading text from her mum’ https://t.co/2IFT2pBUMh pic.twitter.com/wB8p996mAu — The Sun (@TheSun) May 28, 2017

Charlotte was 45 metres away from the blast which killed her mother, all because she misread a text from her.

“I read the text wrong,” Charlotte told The Sun on Sunday.

“If I’d have gone to the right door, I might not be here now. But I took a door on the left instead.

“I was walking out, a massive bang went off and the entire arena shook. I knew people were dead.”

In the hours after the attack, Charlotte said she rang her mother frantically, "hoping she'd been knocked unconscious and she might wake up and answer".