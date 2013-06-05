"I'm a lion! I'm a vinyl!" and other misheard song lyrics.

“Alex the Seal” is a common one (Our Lips are Sealed, by The Go-Gos). So is “Hit me with your pet shark” (Hit Me With Your Best Shot).

And our very own Rebecca Sparrow thought “Like a G6” was actually “like a cheese stick, like a cheese stick”.

We’ve spoken about misheard song lyrics on Mamamia a few times (and how you feel like a complete idiot when you realise Elton John has NOT been singing “Hold me closer, Tony Danza” for years).

But now we bring you… misheard song lyrics, the video. Nearly 1.6 million Youtube views, and counting:

And – for a bonus round – misheard song lyrics, the 90s version:

Here are some of the other misheard song lyrics mentioned previously on Mamamia:

– Cheap Wine and A Three Day Roast (Cheap Wine and A Three Day Growth by Cold Chisel) – Save the Whales (Sail Away by Enya) – Turn the Heater On (Turn The Beat Around by Gloria Estefan) – We’re Gonna Get Dressed For Safe Sex (We’re Gonna Get Dressed For Success by Roxette) – Our Father And Mark and Kevin (Our Father Who Art in Heaven, The Lord’s Prayer)

Ever misheard any of these lyrics? Ever misheard some other lyrics?