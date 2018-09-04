– With AAP
1. Teen “sent home” with Panadol less than 24 hours before meningococcal death.
A Central Coast teenager’s grieving mother said her daughter was sent home from hospital with over-the-counter painkillers less than 24 hours before she died of meningococcal disease.
On Tuesday Mischelle Rhodes, 19, went to Gosford Hospital after experiencing a fever.
“The hospital did some blood tests, gave her Nurofen, gave her Panadol and sent her home,” her mother Anjini Rhodes told Seven News.
“They said she was okay.”
But Mischelle’s conditioned worsened and the next morning she returned to hospital – only to be told that it was too late to save her.
“And (Mischelle) told me, ‘Doctors told me I’m going to die,” Anjini told Seven News.
“I thought she was going to be okay.”
The tragedy follows the death of a 38-year-old Central Coast woman from the W strain of meningococcal disease in early August.
However, the strain that claimed Mischelle’s life has not been confirmed and authorities say there is “no known link” between the two cases.
Ms Rhodes begged people to be aware of the symptoms and insistent on treatment.
“Don’t leave hospital till everything has been looked at – all the blood tests,” she said.
“It just took my beautiful girl away so fast.”
Central Coast Local Health District’s Peter Lewis shared his sympathies in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with the family of this young woman at this tragic time.”
He said that meningococcal disease is very uncommon in NSW, but that anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical help immediately.
A total of 41 cases have been reported in NSW this year, according to NSW Health. Nearly half (19) were the B strain, while 11 were the W strain.
Symptoms can include fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash, dislike of bright lights, nausea and vomiting.
Meningococcal bacteria does not easily spread between people, nor do they survive well outside the human body.
2. Of course. The rich live by different laws than us plebs.
5. And to think how close the spud of a bloke got to being PM.
Dutton has stated that he had many requests tointervene in visa disputes by both Labor and Greens politicians. This whole au pair saga is simply pay back and was probably leaked by either Turnbull or his cronies.
2. Understandably the family may wish to remain discrete on the matter, but this story's subtext is so disturbing. "No suspicious circumstances" - yeah, right.
The motivation for bringing the issue to light is hardly important. Doesn't make his actions any less dodgy - he, and others of his ilk, should be scrutinised.
So? If others did it they're just as hypocritical and should cop it too.
I can't fathom the stance of "Dutton shouldn't be held to account because another party may have gotten away with something in the past" at all.
How about we hold ALL politicians to account, not just the ones you don't like?