Late in September, I was feeling odd. Couldn’t put my finger on it.

Pregnant… no surely not. But, much to our surprise I was most definitely 100% pregnant with baby number four!!!

Not part of the “plan” but the news was met with feelings of “oh well, we can do this”.

We were happy. So we got on with things and began to enjoy the idea of a fourth baby. I began to feel all the symptoms of a regular pregnancy and we told some close friends and family. During weeks five and six I got some light spotting and bleeding.

I did NOT feel overly concerned though as I had bled in all three of my pregnancies before and gone on to have healthy baby’s. I headed to the hospital to get it checked out in week 7 as it was getting a bit heavier. After bloods showed great HCG levels, the doctor ordered an ultrasound for the next day.

"Much to our surprise I was most definitely 100% pregnant with baby number 4!" Image via iStock. [/img_caption]

So off we went to see our little bean on the screen. And yep, there it was. A smudgy little flicker. Heart rate 118bpm, measuring six weeks one day. Hubby was happy, there’s a heartbeat so all must be well.

But in the pit of my stomach I had a feeling. According to my dates I should have been 7 weeks 2 days. Over a week less just didn’t sit right with me. But I tried to put it out of my head as we were going away camping for a week. I was determined to enjoy some very rare family time.

I called EPAS (early preg assess unit) and arranged an appointment for two days after our camping trip. The week of camping went well. I was nauseated, tired, hungry, not hungry, clad in pimples and had little to no bleeding. Well maybe my feeling of dread was wrong. All these pregnancy symptoms, surely it’s ok.

This week marks the start of Never Forgotten: Mamamia's Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week.