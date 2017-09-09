Mamamia’s co-founder, Mia Freedman, once stood in a book store searching for something that would help her grief.

It was 1999.

She had just suffered the miscarriage of her second pregnancy, and there was nothing in that book store which could help her. Nothing about miscarriage or pregnancy loss.

In 2007, many years later, Mia started Mamamia, partly to fill the void for women who had lost their babies. To share their stories, cry together and importantly, heal as one.

To this day, Mamamia continues to speak openly and honestly about the grief of pregnancy loss. Podcasts, articles, videos and a Facebook group dedicated to it.

Instead of stumbling around the internet looking for solace, we have created this go-to link, where you can feel part of something, like you belong, and maybe even feel, “I have got this”.

We will continue to update this as we speak to more women about their pregnancy loss stories.

Rebecca Sparrow and Mia Freedman

These two women are the souls of Mamamia. In fact, their own friendship began after Rebecca’s second daughter, Georgie, was born stillborn.

They have saved each other’s lives, traversing the difficult road of pregnancy loss together.

Monique Bowley

This is one of the rawest, most heart-breaking episodes we have recorded at Mamamia. Our friend and colleague, Monique Bowley, has suffered the miscarriage of her first pregnancy, just two weeks earlier.

This was her first day back at work and she didn’t mask her grief. There was no facade. But, this is the voice and story of a woman who is deeply hurting and still just coping, day by day.

Libby Trickett

The Olympic swimmer shares why she is grateful for her miscarriage.

Georgie Gardener

The Channel 9 Presenter, Georgie Gardener, wasn’t done having children after giving birth to her son. But, after, she suffered two miscarriages.