10 things it's important to understand about miscarriage.

3. Symptoms aren’t always present

“We tend to think of miscarriage as we see it on TV – the woman grabbing her tummy, being in excruciating pain or finding blood. But there would be a higher incidence of mums who have no signs or symptoms,” Bowen explains.

“It can be really hard, and the first time they find out is they’ve probably gone for a scan and it’ll be then they see there’s no heartbeat. For other mums there can be spotting or cramping, but then again that doesn’t mean you’re going to miscarry.”

Some mothers say they could feel something wasn’t right prior to having a miscarriage. If this is the case, Bowen recommends acting on those instincts. “Trust what you’re feeling … go to the doctor and get it checked out. It doesn’t matter how many times. Don’t worry about what people say,” she says.

4. There usually won't be a clear cause

Miscarriages occur when a pregnancy isn't developing properly. For some parents, genetics or medical factors can come into play.

Sativa, a SANDS parent phone operator who has endured a number of miscarriages, eventually learned she had a health condition that hinders her absorption of folate and vitamin B, which then affected her pregnancies. "My body was fighting the pregnancy because I had high inflammation ... I ended up having a breakdown because I was depleted of nutrients in my body," she recalls.

However, Bowen says in most cases there won't be a clear cause of miscarriage — and despite this, mothers can begin to feel unwarranted guilt or blame over the circumstances.

"As mothers, we feel we are the protectors of this baby, because we are carrying them inside us ... So if there's no explanation, we think it must be something we did or thought, even. We can be so, so hard on ourselves," Bowen — who herself has experienced miscarriages — explains.

However, she adds, there is nothing to suggest that what a mother does or doesn't do during pregnancy contributes to pregnancy loss. "There's no solid evidence that talks about exercising, stress, working, not exercising, or even having sex during pregnancy causes a miscarriage." (Post continues after gallery.)

Celebrities share their miscarriage experiences

Beyonce Knowles

Nicole Kidman

Hugh Jackman

Mariah Carey

Gwyneth Paltrow

Brooke Shields

Emma Thompson

Kirstie Alley

Lily Allen

Celine Dion

5. Practicalities differ for every woman

In terms of procedure, every woman or couple is unique and will have different requirements depending on the gestation of the pregnancy. Although parents will often seek medical attention after a miscarriage has occurred, some won't for personal reasons.

As a rule of thumb, Bowen says some women will undergo dilatation and currettage (a "D and C"), a procedure to remove tissue from the uterus. Where a miscarriage is classed as late-term, a mother might be required to deliver the baby.