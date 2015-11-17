10 things it's important to understand about miscarriage.

Image: iStock.
Miscarriage is not a rare phenomenon in Australia; chances are, somebody you know has been touched by it.
Yet it remains a topic that’s rarely discussed in public. To help raise awareness, we’ve worked with SANDS — a miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death support service — to share some important facts, information, and recommendations about pregnancy loss.
This week marks the start of Never Forgotten: Mamamia’s Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week.
1. It’s more common than you might realise
As many as one in four identified pregnancies end in miscarriage before 20 weeks. However, it’s likely this rate is much higher because some women experience early miscarriages without having realised they were pregnant.
According to SANDS’ Chair, Lyndy Bowden, pregnancy loss impacts on more than 100,000 local families per year.
2. There’s no “safe zone” for pregnancy loss
It’s common, and often expected, for women to wait 12 weeks before announcing their pregnancy. However, Bowden says this isn’t a “magic” or “safe” number.
“It’s hard to say this, but in reality babies can die at any gestation, be it six weeks or 40 weeks or 42 weeks, or two weeks after they’re born. Unfortunately, there is no ‘safe’ period,” she explains.
“You tell people when you need to; do what’s right for you. Remember that if you tell people of your early pregnancy, they can celebrate this beautiful new life with you. If you do go on to experience a miscarriage, then they will be the people who can then turn around and support you.”
Rebecca Sparrow reflects on the loss of her beloved daughter, Georgie. Post continues below.