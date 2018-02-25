Miranda Kerr’s husband made $638 million last year. He’s 27.

Evan Spiegel is married to international supermodel, Miranda Kerr.

He’s also the CEO of Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc.

Last year alone he made $US638 million (approx $AUD813 million), according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

He’s 27 years old.

Although Spiegel’s salary for 2017 was just $US98,078 (approx $AUD125,000), the rest of the money came from a one-time stock award given to Spiegel after he took his company public in March last year.

That $638 million is small change to Spiegel. He has become a billionaire several times over as a result of his stake in the company he co-founded.

Spiegel married Kerr in May of last year. They’re currently expecting their first child together.

Despite all this, Snapchat – and Spiegel – are facing some challenging times.

While Snapchat became one of the most high-profile public offerings in 2017, the company soon fell below its IPO price.

Investors were worried that people weren’t using Snapchat anymore, that even the most dedicated of millennial users were leaving the app.

The company also faced massive competition from social media giants Facebook and Instagram.

All up, the company lost $US3.4 billion in 2017.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Snapchat’s stock has fallen even further in the past couple of weeks as users have criticised the app’s latest redesign.

On Thursday, even Kylie Jenner, one of the app’s most prolific users, told her followers she doesn’t use Snapchat anymore.

The company’s stock is now on the cusp of falling below its IPO price once again.

Having said all that, we’re pretty sure Spiegel will be fine.