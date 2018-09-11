Miranda Kerr shares a detailed account of her morning-to-night beauty routine.

“I will do it when I’m multitasking,” she tells the magazine. “I can put it on before I breastfeed or put it on while I am making breakfast. I will put my mask on when I am doing those things and then I will jump into the shower to wash it off.”

Kerr next uses a rose quartz crystal (she’s a big fan of those) to massage more Noni oil – made from the Australian native fruit – into her face.

“I find that my face, especially in the morning, is really puffy so massaging it is really such a good way to stimulate circulation,” she says.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel’s daily makeup routine is incredibly simple: a little concealer, a little luminiser, some lip balm, a brush of her eyebrows, and sometimes a curl of her eyelashes – “but most of the time I have no time”.

Into beauty? Then you might want to listen to Mamamia’s new beauty podcast.

In the evening, the 35-year-old washes her face with the same 2-in-1 exfoliating mask product she used as a mask that morning, moisturises and then sprays a little lavender mist, with a quick spritz on her pillow as well.

Kerr ends the day the way she starts it, with a short transcendental meditation session, which involves her silently repeating a mantra with her eyes closed.

“I do a little meditation as I am falling off to sleep, so I can do that while I am closing my eyes.”

But before Kerr snuggles into bed with her tech entrepreneur husband Evan Spiegel, she does one thing to her phone. Again, it’s a simple tip we might just copy.

“I just don’t like to have that next to my head. I am too tempted to look at it. [It’s] lights off, Wi-Fi off, phone on airplane mode.”

How does your skincare routine compare to Miranda Kerr’s?