I know we’re all looking for mindfulness.

But it isn’t easy to find the space to meditate eyes shut, with your legs-crossed on the floor when you’ve got kids running around your house at a million miles an hour.

And it’s certainly not easy to find inner peace when your house is being turned upside down and you’re in the middle of your 1000th game of hide and seek.

Finding space for your brain to rest is really, really difficult. When I’m not at work, I’m at home helping my wife with the kids (which I love, but I’ve gotta tell ya, it’s busy). I’m sure you’re in the same boat. You’re answering work emails on your phone in between feeding your kids at the dinner table.

Then you get a million Instagram notifications of people taking photos on their dinner. You feel like your head is going to burst.

You need some downtime to let your cerebral cortex reload, but you also want to spend time with your kids. You want your kids to be engaged, learning and growing.

What do you do? Play with your kids’ toys.

Yes, the best option is to play with kids’ toys with them. Honestly, I’m amazed at how relaxing it can be to see my kids put the shape in the right space, point to where they live on map, learn how to stack blocks and discover new things in the comfort of our living room.

As my two youngsters laugh and learn, I laugh and learn too. I found that with these three toys from Fisher-Price’s Laugh & Learn collection, an affordable and interactive range that my kids love.