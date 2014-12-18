The very first question on Channel Nine’s Millionaire Hot Seat is always an easy one.

The correct answer is always glaringly obvious – comically so. The round is only worth $100, and it’s just meant to get the crowd and contestants warmed up.

In other words, nobody is ever expected to get the question wrong.

This woman just did:

The question was: “Which of these is not a piece of jewellery commonly worn to symbolise a relationship between two people?”

The funny (and obviously correct) answer was ‘Burger Ring’.

Whitney did not select Burger Ring. And she did not win $100.

Host Eddie McGuire, in disbelief, tried to give her a second to let the whole thing click:

When it eventually did, she was mortified.

“Oh my god Eddie, that is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Um, yeah…

The moment will haunt her forever.

