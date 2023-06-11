Every question you have about the new reality TV show Million Dollar Island, answered.

If you're a fan of social experiments that test the boundaries of human endurance, both physically and mentally, then you're in for a treat!

Prepare for an extraordinary reality TV adventure as 100 individuals, equipped with $10,000 bracelets, venture to a secluded desert island, competing for a chance to win a million dollars, courtesy of the producers of Farmer Wants A Wife.

The game is in the name – Million Dollar Island is all about the survival of the fittest. The show will follow along as the contestants live free from all the comforts of home, isolated from their friends and family.

The experiment and viewers at home will observe the 100 cast members fight for their share in the money, competing in challenges to win the $10,000 bracelets.

Not to mention, the last person standing will be crowned Australia's ultimate survivalist – a title that obviously comes with some serious bragging rights.

These perfect strangers are required to do precisely whatever it takes to win, with absolutely no limits to how dirty they will get.

Contestants will need to lie, steal and manipulate one another to remain in the game. Plus, they'll need to create strategic alliances for power, whilst also being physically fit and strong enough to prove useful. Anyone else getting Survivor vibes?