We're having less sex than our parents, and these are the reasons why.

The bad news for millennials/Gen Ys/iGens just keeps coming. We can’t find jobs. We’re poor. And we’ll probably never buy a house. The future is looking bleak AF.

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior has dropped a very unwelcome bombshell.

Yesterday, it was declared – once and for all – that young people just aren’t that into sex. One expert went as far to say; “So, is this the beginning of the end for sex?”

…Er, no. Somehow we’re not convinced that this is the end of sex. But it does seem like a shame, given sex is rumoured to be quite a fun way to pass the time.

According to the research, the change has been most dramatic among young women (…whoops), meaning your mum probably had significantly more sex at 25 than you currently are.

The research also indicates that your mum (oh God, all those ‘ya mum’ jokes had a scientific basis…) had more sexual partners.

Well, it’s not hard to beat zero, amirite ladeez? Joking, joking…

So why are young people having less sex? Here are the theories:

Living at home for longer

The ridiculous cost of living has meant young people are living at home longer. Experts are concerned we have witnessed the death of the bachelor/bachelorette pad, and therefore promiscuity seems like a less viable option.

No one is sleeping with someone in a bunk bed. Image via Warner Bros.

A rise in anxiety and depression

Mental health issues like anxiety and depression commonly lead to a disinterest in sex.

Antidepressant usage

Well, you can't win, can you? A key side effect of antidepressants is erectile problems and a decrease in sex drive.

Porn

We are the first generation to have unlimited pornography at our fingertips. If the option is to have sex, or to sit at home and treat yourself to a tailor made sexual experience with no emotional or personal investment, it would seem most are opting for the latter.

Watch: Maybe this is why porn has been declared a "public health crisis". (Post continues after video.)

Pressure to succeed professionally

With the odds stacked against us millennials, many are working long hours and desperately trying to climb the ladder. This means there is little time for a) sourcing a sexual partner and b) having the actual sex.