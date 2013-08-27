Miley Cyrus at the VMAs: Fair criticism or should the world back off?

By MAMAMIA TEAM
It’s time we had a little chat about Miley Cyrus.
Yesterday at the MTV Video Music Awards, Cyrus gave a performance that almost broke the Internet. It was the top story on pretty much every news website in the world. Everybody had an opinion on it and it was all anybody was talking about today. For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure, here it is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgSQSQ6D16o
Yeah. It’s intense.
For those who don’t want to watch (or just don’t want to sit through it again), Cyrus basically gyrated around the stage in her underwear with a bunch of giant teddy bears. When she wasn’t rubbing herself suggestively with a giant foam finger, she was pretending it was a penis. And as if the crowd weren’t confused enough already, Robin Thicke then entered the fray dressed as Beetlejuice, and basically stood still as Miley ‘twerked’ all around his special place.
Cyrus, who at 20 years of age has been going full throttle in her efforts to drop the squeaky clean image from her Hannah Montana days, seemed to revel in the attention her performance garnered. She tweeted the following not long after the performance:
Smilers! My VMA performance had 306.000 tweets per minute. That’s more than the blackout or Superbowl! #fact.
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 26, 2013
If it was attention Miley (and her publicists) were after, then she got it in spades.