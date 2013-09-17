CELEB NEWS: Miley and Liam call off their engagement.

The world can’t get enough of Beyonce, and one fan in particular thinks the star is quite Irreplaceable.

A shocking moment from Queen B’s performance in Brazil last night shows the singer being pulled off stage by a crazed topless fan, before her security came to the rescue.

Ever the professional, Beyonce didn’t miss a beat and carried right on singing. At the end of the song the 32-year-old asked the overeager chap his name, before reassuring him that everything was “alright.”

“Let me speak to the gentleman – he just got excited, it’s alright,” she said, to wild applause from the audience.

5. ‘Blurred Lines’ topless model cast as Ben Affleck’s love interest in Gone Girl.

Emily Ratajkowski, best known as one of the topless models in Robin Thicke’s controversial ‘Blurred Lines’ clip, is is set to play the role of Ben Affleck’s mistress in the movie adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel Gone Girl.



Affleck stars as Nick Dunne, who is implicated in the disappearance of his wife Amy, played by Rosamund Pike.

Ratajkowski will play Andie, the student who Nick has an affair with before she turns on him.

It’s the first movie role for the 21-year-old who joins a cast that includes Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Tyler Perry, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Fugit and Kim Dickens.

